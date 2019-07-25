Marge Busby passed away peacefully at home on July 23, after succumbing to the trauma of brain surgery. She is survived by her husband, Duane, and two sisters: Isabel Buist and Elspeth Kay. Nephew Ian Kay and niece Karen Thomson were in attendance. Marge was born in Edinburg, Scotland. She and her two sisters were evacuated for the duration of WWII in a safe place called Gallasheils. After the war Marge went to nursing school and worked in the operating room in a hospital in London. She moved to America in 1967 and continued working in the OR at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica. After they were married Marge and Duane moved to Thousand Oaks in 1972 and joined the Sunset Hills Country Club. Favorite activities included tennis and worldwide cruises with semi-annual trips back to Britain to visit the beloved two sisters and all the nieces and nephews there. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 25 to July 26, 2019