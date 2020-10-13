May 12, 1935 - October 8, 2020 Elizabeth "Libby" Lambrose grew up in Long Beach, CA. She attended St. Anthony High School, Long Beach City College and UCLA. She was married to William Lambrose for 56 years. Libby had a long career with working together with Bill in their tax preparation business. She enjoyed volleyball, Angel games, golf, piano, visits to Maui and playing as much bridge as possible. She is survived by her sister, Therese Martin O'Meara. Her children, Tom Lambrose (Kathee), Laurie Hirata, John Lambrose, Mike Lambrose (Marietta) and Christine Kennedy. Twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.Graveside service will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial service will be planned at a later time.



