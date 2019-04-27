Home

Elizabeth Setsuko Nishiyama

Elizabeth Setsuko Nishiyama Obituary
December 14, 1938 - April 1, 2019 Elizabeth "Bette" Setsuko Yamasaki Nishiyama passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1 with her husband Swiss Nishiyama by her side. She is survived by her husband Swiss; sisters Lillian Carothers, Jean Carpenter, Reiko Russin and Patricia Nakai; son Kirk Nishiyama and his wife, JoAnne; daughter Michele Nishiyama Esbenshade and her husband Andrew; and four grandchildren, Karrie Nishiyama, Ryan Nishiyama, Elizabeth Esbenshade and Sarah Esbenshade, as well as many loved nephews and nieces. Services will be held on Friday, May 3 at 1 p.m. at Church of Our Savior in San Gabriel (535 West Roses Road).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
