Elizabeth Spence "Betty" Adkinson

Elizabeth Spence "Betty" Adkinson Obituary
June 22, 1936 - October 16, 2019 Betty was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and received her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She married her husband Don Adkinson in 1960. Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia, and survived by her husband Don, her children Steven and Theodore, and six grandchildren. Elizabeth's memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian in Newport Beach on October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
