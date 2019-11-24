|
|
Elizabeth Toll Stragnell died comfortably in her sleep on October 26 at her home in Hanover, New Hampshire. Libby was born on September 1, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA. She attended Henry Huntington Middle School and South Pasadena High School. She graduated from Pomona College with none of the honors she sought, and always wished that she had worked harder. She trained at the Huntington Memorial Hospital as a Medical Technologist where she found the love of her life, intern Bob Stragnell. They married in 1948 and raised six children in Arcadia, CA. Libby was an active member of the Arcadia Presbyterian Church, a volunteer at the Arcadia Methodist Hospital, and served on the boards of The Camp Fire Girls and United Way. At retirement Libby and Bob moved to Prescott, AZ where they lived for eighteen years, staying busy with church, local history and politics. In 2006 they moved to to Kendal Retirement Community in Hanover, New Hampshire where they spent many happy years together. Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Stragnell. She is survived by her six children Sallie Rinderknecht, Greg Stragnell, Susie Stragnell, Sandy Stragnell, Steph Stragnell, and Sarah Foster as well as twelve grandchildren and twelve beloved great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a "Gift from the Heart" to Habitat for Humanity in her name. Address: 322 W. Lamar Street. Americus GA 31709.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019