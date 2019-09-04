|
March 3, 1932 - August 25, 2019 Ellen Catherine Carlson died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Claremont, on August 25, 2019. Daughter of the late James J. and Evelyn McQuaid, Ellen was born March 3, 1932, in Los Angeles. She grew up in Glendale, attended Bellarmine-Jefferson grade school and high school in Burbank and graduated from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in 1954. Upon graduation from college and up until starting a family, Ellen worked for SoCal Gas Company. She began dance classes at a very young age and dance became a serious passion for her under the tutelage of Jane D. Cotterell, who became a dear friend for life. Ellen performed with professional dancers and taught dance. After a contracted dance teacher from Europe failed to show up, Immaculate Heart College hired Ellen to teach the class in exchange for the cost of her tuition. Ellen was united in holy matrimony to Andrew V. Carlson on June 2, 1956. Mr. Carlson preceded her in death on January 6, 1993. Ellen is survived by her lone sibling and lifelong best friend, Mary Korth Curran of Newtown, Conn. Ellen and Andy's beautiful lives will forever be cherished in the hearts of their nine children: Angie Keegan (Tom) of Waltham, MA., Brian Carlson (Maureen Connor-Carlson) of Temecula, CA, Kevin Carlson (Susan Robinson) of Elk Grove, CA, Jane Chandler (Jeff) of King George, VA, Moira Schumacher of Seattle, Elaine Carlson of Lawrence, Kan., James Carlson (Melissa Moultrie-Carlson) of Claremont, CA, John Carlson (Karen Raz) of Santa Monica, CA, and Michael Carlson (Kimberly) of Studio City, CA; and 18 grandchildren: Kevin Carlson Jr., Ryan Carlson, Emily Floyd, John Keegan, Andrew Keegan, Andrew Carlson, James Keegan, Moira Carlson, Ellen Keegan, Claire Schumacher, Duncan Stever, Paul Schumacher, Owen Carlson, Miles Carlson, Georgia Carlson, Jake Carlson, Theo Carlson, and Audrey Carlson, and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Daniel Carlson preceded his grandmother in death. After marriage, Ellen and Andy resided in Inglewood, Santa Barbara, and Thousand Oaks, before settling in Claremont in 1973, where they immediately became actively involved in Our Lady of the Assumption Church. They were Eucharistic ministers together. Ellen continued to live a full and busy life after her husband's death. She taught CCD, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, joined liturgical and folk dance groups, and was a member of the St. Lucy's Benedictine Guild, organizing retreats and prayer services. She also was active in Stephen Ministry. Ellen maintained lifelong friendships from every phase of her life and was greatly appreciated by friends and family for remembering birthdays and anniversaries with cards featuring touching hand-written messages. As a young girl, Ellen was asked by her parents which of a list of professions she wanted to pursue when she grew up. Ellen's response: "What if I want to be like you Mom, and just live and be happy?" And so she did. Ellen loved nothing more than to bring her children, grandchildren, and their friends together to swim in her pool and to enjoy her cooking at the long kitchen table. It regularly was filled with family and friends enjoying many dishes, which are captured in "Cooking with Ellen," a cookbook put together by her family. Lemonade made from the trees in the backyard, pumpkin bread and oatmeal cookies were staples. The more crowded her home became, the wider she smiled, beaming brightest every year during the Christmas season. At her final Christmas, she welcomed more than 40 guests to her home to celebrate her favorite holiday. As her health declined in her final days, Ellen relied on her deep faith in God and lifelong devotion to Mary, the mother of Jesus. Todd Memorial Chapel, 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd. in Claremont, will open for visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 435 N. Berkeley Ave. in Claremont at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9. Interment immediately follows at Holy Cross Cemetery, 444 E. Lexington Ave. in Pomona. The family wishes to express gratitude to our mother's loving caregivers, Meredith McDowell, The Visiting Angels, and The Visiting Nurses Association. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care of Southern California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019