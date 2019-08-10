|
|
February 4, 1922 - July 24, 2019 Russell, Sr. Ellen Joseph, C.S.J., age 97, passed away on July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born February 4, 1922 in New Orleans, LA, educated in Los Angeles by the CSJs, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since 1940 where she joined her sister, Sr. Rita Joseph. Sr. Ellen Joseph loved her ministry in education and particularly enjoyed teaching middle grade students, treasuring warm memories of families and students. As she entered into her retirement years, she and several "retired" friends formed a local community which focused on active retirement, a gift to the parish and community. Sr. Ellen Joseph is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Russell; and many nieces and nephews including Larry (Irma) and Jim (Karlene) Russell, and Carol (Dennis) Louber. Services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Ellen Joseph Russell may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 10, 2019