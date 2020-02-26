Home

Ellen Luise Schlosberg Obituary
March 12, 1939 - February 20, 2020 Ellen Schlosberg (Ellen Kirshbaum), 80, died peacefully at home on February 20, 2020. Her unconditional love and friendship will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 28th at Hillside Memorial Park located at 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045, (800) 576-1994. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Lange Foundation, 2106 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025 (www.langefoundation.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
