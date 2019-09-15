Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Goudlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Marie Goudlock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Marie Goudlock Obituary
February 26, 1939 - September 8, 2019 Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Ellen Marie Goudlock, 80, passed away in Tarzana CA.She is survived by her children, Tracie Goudlock-Gorham (J. Keith Gorham) of Studio City, Troy Roberts, and grandson Jonah Roberts of New York City. A native of Philadelphia, a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School, B.A. from Rosemont College, and a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She received her M.A. at Temple University and Doctoral while employed by the Philadelphia Public Schools. She entered Temple University Medical School. Her training included fellowships at Mount Zion, U.C Moffitt, Brigham Young Hospital, Harvard University and Johns Hopkins. Her direction led her to Southern Ca. were her residency in internal medicine was at USC hospital. She had a private practice in San Fernando Valley, then became the Staff Physician for the City and County of Los Angeles, Department of Correctional Care.Her philanthropies covered her passion for Human Rights and justice. An avid traveler abroad. She was a light unto the world, one which was fortunate to have her in its midst.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.