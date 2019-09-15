|
February 26, 1939 - September 8, 2019 Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Ellen Marie Goudlock, 80, passed away in Tarzana CA.She is survived by her children, Tracie Goudlock-Gorham (J. Keith Gorham) of Studio City, Troy Roberts, and grandson Jonah Roberts of New York City. A native of Philadelphia, a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School, B.A. from Rosemont College, and a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She received her M.A. at Temple University and Doctoral while employed by the Philadelphia Public Schools. She entered Temple University Medical School. Her training included fellowships at Mount Zion, U.C Moffitt, Brigham Young Hospital, Harvard University and Johns Hopkins. Her direction led her to Southern Ca. were her residency in internal medicine was at USC hospital. She had a private practice in San Fernando Valley, then became the Staff Physician for the City and County of Los Angeles, Department of Correctional Care.Her philanthropies covered her passion for Human Rights and justice. An avid traveler abroad. She was a light unto the world, one which was fortunate to have her in its midst.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019