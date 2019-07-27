|
|
August 3, 1932 - April 2, 2019 Ellen was born in Columbus, Ohio, the younger daughter of Raymond and Mary Quinlivan. She studied biology at St. Mary of the Springs and received a Master's degree in English from UCLA. In 1957, Ellen married Robert Dent, with whom she had five children: Vivian, Paul, Mary, John, and Sheila. Ellen's loves included family gatherings, her career, California, late night talks, and morning walks. Ellen died after a long illness on April 2. Her children, their spouses (Don, Katy, Allen, and Pam), her grandchildren (Evan, Joshua, Katie, and Nathan), and her cousins (Patsy and Mary Mar) mourn her passing.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 27 to July 29, 2019