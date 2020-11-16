January 8, 1934 - October 7, 2020 On October 7, 2020, Ellen Tsukiko Oshima, passed away at 86 years old. Ellen was born on January 8, 1934 in Wainaku, Hawaii. She married her husband, Hideo in 1960. They had two children, Irene and Mark, and lived for nearly 55 years in the same house in Gardena until moving to the Kizuna House board and care facility in Torrance in 2016.Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Hideo, who died in 2017. She is survived by her daughter and husband, Irene and Steve (Sasaki), her son and wife, Mark and Stacie, and six grandsons (Aaron, Daniel, Joshua, Tyler, Evan and Andrew). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside memorial was held on October 23rd at Green Hills Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store