1/
Ellen Tsukiko Oshima
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 8, 1934 - October 7, 2020 On October 7, 2020, Ellen Tsukiko Oshima, passed away at 86 years old. Ellen was born on January 8, 1934 in Wainaku, Hawaii. She married her husband, Hideo in 1960. They had two children, Irene and Mark, and lived for nearly 55 years in the same house in Gardena until moving to the Kizuna House board and care facility in Torrance in 2016.Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Hideo, who died in 2017. She is survived by her daughter and husband, Irene and Steve (Sasaki), her son and wife, Mark and Stacie, and six grandsons (Aaron, Daniel, Joshua, Tyler, Evan and Andrew). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside memorial was held on October 23rd at Green Hills Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved