1940 - 2019 ELLIOTT BARKAN,loving husband, father to 5, grandfather to 9, author, editor, lecturer, professor and photographer, died in Corona Ca on Wednesday June 19 after a long illness.Professor Barkan attended Queens college in New York and received his PhD, from Harvard UniversityA Woodrow Wilson Scholar, Dr. Barkan was an expert in the fields of cultural diversity, immigration and ethnic studies. He spent 35 years teaching at Cal State University San Bernardino. He received three Fulbright Fellowships during which he taught in Norway, England and India. He was a lecturer in 13 different countries. He served as book review editor for the Journal Of Ethnic History for 17 years, later becoming president of the organization. He wrote multiple articles, authored 5 books and edited 8.His passion for photography and his understanding of immigration patterns and ethnicity came together in his photographs of various ethnic neighborhoods in California. It culminated in his exhibition of Chicano wall art from east Los Angeles, at the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art on the CSUSB campus. His photos in that exhibition documented wall art across time and will continue to keep alive the remarkable murals of an era of wall paintings, many of which are no longer there to be appreciated.Professor Barkan reflected his motto "Live, Love, Life" which is how he approached every day of his 78 years on this planet. He had a huge presence, could light up a room with his passion, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.Donations can be made to Habitat For Humanity, Southern Poverty Law Center, , or St. Jude Hospital For Children. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019