|
|
January 12, 1930 - August 16, 2019 Ryder, F. Elliott: longtime LAUSD elementary school teacher and, later, volunteer at the LASD Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, passed away after a courageous battle against illness. She was 89, and the daughter of Marion and John Ryder, of Riverdale area, Bronx, NY. Elliott was the last living of her siblings, predeceased by her parents, her brother Ferd, then sister Ruth, and brother John C. Ryder. Elliott grew up in N.Y.C. Graduating from the University of Michigan, she entered into the field of education, later obtaining her Master of Education degree at Columbia University. During the early '50s, she and 4 friends worked for several years in postwar France, providing instruction at US Army posts. Back in the US, Elliott initially taught in San Diego, and moved north to L.A, to teach in Los Angeles city schools, notably at Norwood St. Elementary. After retirement, she was involved in offering religious counseling assistance, as a Lay-Chaplain to inmates at the Women's Central Jail in Lynwood. Elliott was a frequent donor to, and participant in, many beneficial social, environmental, and women's groups, as well as her Episcopal Church affiliation, All Saints in Pasadena. A memorial service will be arranged, date TBA, at All Saints in Pasadena. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in her name to either Planned Parenthood of L.A. ([email protected]), or Friends Outside, Los Angeles County (friendsoutsidela.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019