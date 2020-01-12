|
ELLIOTT SAMUEL HORWITCH, beloved husband, father and Poppie, lived 84 joyful years.On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Elliott Samuel Horwitch, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away after braving a long illness at the age of 84. Elliott was born on January 4, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Celia and Albert Horwitch. After attending the University of Colorado and graduating USC, Elliott moved to Los Angeles and entered the family manufacturing business. He later acquired Lucy Ann Lingerie, which he ran with his wife, Adrienne. Elliott left manufacturing in the 1990s to pursue a career in real estate. Elliott loved traveling, which he was able to do with his family, including each of his grandchildren on special trips designed to show them the world. Most of all he loved his wife, Adrienne, and their children and grandchildren. He shared a passion for the art world and cultural events, including classical music, opera, chamber music, films and the theater. Elliott was a graceful tennis player and attended multiple international grand slams. He was an avid sports fan, especially his hometown Dodgers, Rams and Lakers. Elliott was good-natured, optimistic and kind to all who knew him. He was known for his warm smile and his joyful appreciation of life. Elliott is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Adrienne, his daughter Cecelia (Michael) Karz and son Jason (Michelle) Horwitch. He was affectionately known as Poppie by his grandchildren, Max, Joey and Dylan Karz, and Gabrielle and Eli Horwitch. His gentle spirit will be forever deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020