March 2, 1922 - August 9, 2020 Ellsie Y. Ogawa, 98-year-old, State of Oregon-born, resident of Monterey Park passed away peacefully at Monterey Park Convalescent Hospital on August 9, 2020. Ellsie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Minoru Ogawa; she is survived by her loving family: two daughters, Lillian S. Kimura and Taka (John Schooler) Nakamura; son, Donald S. (Eileen) Ogawa; grandchildren, Noreen (Richard Crother) Kimura, Eric Kimura, Derek (Roya) Nakamura, Lance Nakamura; great-grandson, Luke Nakamura; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in Japan, Portland Oregon and California. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral service will be held privately at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441