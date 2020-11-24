1/1
Ellyn Susan Miller
July 9, 1946 - November 20, 2020 We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Ellyn Susan Miller (Levy); Wife of Richard Miller; Mother of Melissa Miller and Andrew (Amanda) Miller; Grandmother ("Yaya") to Chase and Hadley; Sister to Laurie (Gary) Starre; In-law to Bart Miller, Craig Miller, and Debbie Kramer Miller; Auntie to Jamie (Mike) Weissman, Jonathan (Stacey) Starre, Lindsey Miller, Megan Miller, and Josh Miller; Daughter of Martin and Jeanette Levy.Ellyn graduated from University High school in Los Angeles, earned her Associates Degree at Santa Monica City College, and worked as a teller and a receptionist. Above all else, she was a pillar of her family and a magnetic friend. She was committed to her husband, selfless and endlessly giving with her children, and bound to her sister, at whose side she lived her life and whose children she treated as her own. She was an avid Dodgers and Lakers fan, and gave her time to a number of charities. Ellyn enjoyed seeing her children and grandchildren flourish, rooting on her boys at the ball field, lunch plans with the girls, being glamorous, and never aging. She was a rebel and a teenager at heart. She believed life is too short for anything but happiness and gratitude. She left us too soon, with much love left to give. She will be missed greatly, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
