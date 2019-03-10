|
June 25, 1923 - February 28, 2019 Elma M. "Willie" Wallace of Westlake Village passed away at home at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by her husband John, "Jack" Wallace, brother's Everett, Francis and Guy and parents, Bruce and Iva Wilson.Born in Cottonwood Falls, KS, she left the farm life for L.A. in her 20's. Willie was passionate about books, a lifelong reader. She volunteered for many years at the Thousand Oaks Library. She enjoyed Genealogy research and loved daily walks around the lake.Willie is survived by her son, Glenn Wallace of Simi Valley, CA, daughter Janet McCaman of Chatsworth, CA three nieces and five nephews. She will be remembered forever for her beauty, kindness and gentle nature.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 10, 2019