September 27, 1935 - June 2, 2020 Elmer Andrew Schiller, Jr. (84), retired Lieutenant II in the Los Angeles Police Department, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at his home in Oak Park, California. "J.R.", born September 27, 1935 to Bonnie Louise and Elmer Andrew Schiller, Sr. in Lawrence, Kansas, was the oldest of three-brother Marvin and sister Jeanette.J.R. retired from the LAPD in 1992 after 30 years.J.R. is survived by his cherished family-wife Judy, daughter Kim Hermes and husband Randy, son Craig Schiller and wife Christine; and grandchildren Taylor and wife Britt (and great - granddaughter Kira), Collin, Cydney and husband Erik, Sabrina, Noelle, and sister Jeanette.A private service will be held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California. Donations in honor of J.R. may be made to the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation: www.lapmf.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.