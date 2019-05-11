Resources More Obituaries for Eloise Moran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eloise Ann Kostric Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 12, 1952 - March 15, 2019 Eloise Ann Kostric Moran passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Pasadena, with her husband, Michael, by her side. She was born in Chicago on January 12, 1952 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and was the only child of Elaine and John Kostric. She was a lifetime diabetic, diagnosed at seven after having gone into a coma for three days. At nine years old, following a family tragedy, she went to live with her grandmother, Helen I. Kotrba, and her aunt, Dorothy J. Boland, along with Dorothy's four children - Cheryl, Timothy, Lynda and Raymond. Eloise attended Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic elementary school, Pasadena, and Ramona Convent High School, Alhambra, graduating from Pasadena City College in 1972, and in 1975 from the Huntington Memorial Hospital School of Radiology, Pasadena, spending the next twenty years working in Radiology at HMH. She was also very active as a fundraiser for the , and as a volunteer with the Women's Association of Saint Felicitas and Perpetua Catholic Church, San Marino. Unfortunately in 1977 she was also diagnosed with a mild form of Multiple Sclerosis which became increasingly serious in her later years, particularly in combination with her diabetes. While working in radiology, Eloise met Michael, her husband for the next thirty four years. They were married in 1985 on the island of Kauai, and made their home in Pasadena. Eloise and Mike were lucky to have found each other and had a great life together. They loved to travel and were always planning trips to their favorite places in Europe and Hawaii, as well as to Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas for closer to home visits. They very much enjoyed cruising, over the years visiting the Mediterranean, Russia and Scandinavia. Being great sports fans was a big part of their lives, particularly of the horse races and football, spending many a day at Santa Anita Park Race Track (often with Mike's parents, sometimes betting on one of his father's horses), and at the Coliseum rooting for the Raiders, who Eloise continued to follow even after they returned to Oakland. She had a talented green thumb and loved to garden, continually keeping the property beautiful with colorful flowers, her only frustration being with her beloved two beagles, Buckey and Lucy, who were known to be found digging them up!Sadly, Eloise's health began to deteriorate seriously from the combination of the diabetes and MS in 2014, eventually leading to a diabetic coma which lasted several days, and from which she never fully recovered, spending the next four years at GEM Transitional care facility in Pasadena, where they treated her wonderfully.Eloise is survived by her husband, Michael, her cousins with whom she grew up, Tim Boland (Sandy) and Lynda Boland MacLeod (Mike), and predeceased by cousins Cheryl Boland Udovic and Raymond Boland. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Crissy, Coleen, Julie, Jessica, Ian, Michael Sean, Jonah and Reid, and her brothers in law George Moran and Charles Moran (Barbara), and many cousins in the Chicago and Phoenix areas.Michael Moran requests memorial donations be made in her name to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019