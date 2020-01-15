Home

Douglass & Zook Chapel Of Remembrance Funeral Home
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Douglass & Zook Chapel Of Remembrance Funeral Home
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
View Map
Elwood Henry Williams


1930 - 2019
Elwood Henry Williams Obituary
December 13, 1930 - December 22, 2019 The world lost an old school gentleman, and goodness personified with the passing of Elwood Henry Williams, 89. Elwood was the eldest son of Freda (Foss) and Joseph Williams, both of Pasadena, and co-owned the popular Caldwell Tire shop on Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena. He and his wife Pat (Patricia Burke), who predeceased him in 1998, made their home in Altadena and Sierra Madre, California, raising four children (Kerry, Kathleen, Colleen and Matt) and attending First Baptist Church of Pasadena. In 2007, Elwood married Joyce Downey of Illinois, for the past five years they lived in Monrovia, California. In addition to Joyce and his children, Elwood is survived by his siblings, Freda, George, Bill and Kathe, and by his grandchildren, Lauren, Shannon and Bryan. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 25 at Douglass and Zook Mortuary in Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
