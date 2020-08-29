1/
Emi Kato
June 29, 1920 - August 15, 2020 Funeral services for the late Emi Mary Kato, 100 year old, Long Beach, CA born resident of Gardena, who passed away on August 15, 2020, service will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 11.30 a.m., visitation and viewing will be Friday September 4th, 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park. Emi is predeceased in death by her husband Noboru Kato, parents Denjiro and Hisano Iwasaki, and brothers, Nobuo "Nob" and Tomotsu "Tom" and sister Shitone "Toni" Uyeda. Emi is survived by her loving sons, Stewart and Bruce Kato. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of koden, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Emi's name.


Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
