Emiko Takara

Emiko Takara Obituary
June 7, 1955 - February 25, 2019 Emiko Takara peacefully passed into the arms of God on February 25, 2019 in the company of her loving husband Wayne "Dick" Sauer.Born in Yokohama, Japan to Sadako and Yoshiyuki Takara. Emiko grew up in Yokohama graduating from the United States Navy dependents school. Emiko came to the United States in 1975 where she began her 25-year career as an Administrative Assistant with the Northrop Corporation.Emiko is loving remembered by her family and friends as a very caring and generous person, an avid reader and prolific gardener. Emiko is survived by her husband of 39 years, Wayne "Dick" Sauer, Redondo Beach, CA; mother Sadako Takara, Gardena, CA; sister Yuki Alexander, Buena Park, CA; brothers, Sadayoshi Takara, Long Beach, CA and Frank Takara, Gardena, CA.Private services were held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Gardena Buddhist Church, officiated by the Reverend Sala Sekiya. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 17, 2019
