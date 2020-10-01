Emil Lawton

October 12, 1922 - September 25, 2020 Emil lived a simple life with a relatively low profile and yet his accomplishments will benefit the world long after his passing. LA Times readers may recognize him as a frequent contributor to the letters to the editor. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan to Rabbi Irvin and Jennie Lawton, he attended Wayne State and later Purdue University, where he earned a PhD in inorganic chemistry with Nobel Laureate Herbert Brown. He joined the Navy during WWII, seeing action in the Pacific Theatre. Afterwards his work took him to Washington DC where he met his first wife, Rachel, and where his first son Gil (deceased in 2005) was born. He then worked at Battelle in Columbus OH where son Ron and daughter Leora were born. The family moved to the San Fernando Valley in 1957, which became his permanent home. His career blossomed at Rocketdyne as a rocket scientist, with a number of discoveries and patents, including the synthesis of carbon pentafluoride for aerospace applications. He later worked at Whittaker inventing environmentally friendly refrigerants, underwater torches, and gases for auto airbags. As father, he filled his kids' lives with trips to national parks, museums, air shows, concerts. He dished out advice on being independent and capable: indeed, he embodied those qualities. He got divorced in 1963 and in 1965 married Renee with her two kids, Laura and Andy. Renee was killed in an accident in front of his eyes in 1968. Emil told Laura and Andy he was always their stepdad, and was close to them for the rest of his life. He met Cynthia afterwards with her two kids, Janet and Peter, and after Emil did a stint in Utah working at Thiokol (of Challenger infamy) which he left after disagreements in work ethics, he returned to California and married Cynthia. In the 1960s Emil got interested in backpacking and in the following decades became a leader in environmental politics with the Sierra Club, helping to form key committees and programs, e.g. the Conservation Training Course, and delivering on efforts to protect the environment. The Sierra Club conferred the Lifetime and the Phil Bernays awards. After he retired from Jet Propulsion Laboratories, the Sierra Club and protecting the environment became his 'job' along with writing checks – almost daily – to charitable organizations serving the environment, medical research, humanities, museums and much more. He was a great man who always had a story to tell. He is survived by his wife, children, step-children and all of the next generation of kids, and colleagues at the Sierra Club.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store