|
|
November 5, 1938 - September 19, 2019 Marie passed away early Friday morning surrounded by loving family and caregivers exactly one year from the day she was diagnosed with AML Leukemia.She is survived by her husband Ron, their daughter Gina Marie Mramor, sisters Betty Cosgrove and Jean Orosco sister in law Susan Gammons and numerous cousins and their family dog, Happy.She is a 1957 graduate of Garfield High School, Brigham Young University and Cal State Fullerton University.She was a beloved Kindergarten teacher at Wallen L. Andrews School in Whittier.Her funeral is being held Friday, Sept 27, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Hacienda Heights, CA with services starting at 9:30 am. Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Rowland Heights, CA.Donations may be made in her honor to City of Hope, Duarte, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 27, 2019