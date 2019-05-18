|
June 27, 1932 - May 15, 2019 Milie Stern, longtime Pacific Palisades resident, died at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on May 15th from brain cancer. After surviving the Holocaust in hiding in the Netherlands, Milie immigrated to California in 1955 where she continued in her chosen profession, nursing. In 1959 she married her beloved Georg Stern, who predeceased her in 2013 after 54 years of marriage. Milie is survived by her daughter, Michelle King; son-in-law, Robert King; granddaughter, Sophia King; six nephews and nieces: Larry & Diane Stern, Doug & Eileen Stern, and Rod & Bonita Stern, as well as their children. She was a longtime board member of the Child Survivors of the Holocaust and will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 18 to May 26, 2019