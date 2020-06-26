December 4, 1926 - June 21, 2020 Emilia (Emilie) Tranquilla Costrini was born in Chicago December 4, 1926 to Italian immigrants Romeo Costrini and Lucia Ricci. Her father died at age 29 when Emilie was five. Her mother remarried and Emilie grew up with two step brothers and a step sister. After graduating from Chicago Musical College, she married Joseph M. Robbins, M.D. An invaluable partner to her ophthalmologist husband, Emilie ran Joe's office for years, making every patient feel warmly received and well cared for. Emilie and Joe had three children: Janet, Carol and Paul. Emile was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her warmth, hospitality, and cooking skills were legendary. In addition to her musical gifts, she loved people, laughter and art. She will be deeply missed by her survivors Carol Robbins Halligan and Buddy Halligan, extended family members and her many friends.



