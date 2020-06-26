Emilie T. Robbins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emilie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 4, 1926 - June 21, 2020 Emilia (Emilie) Tranquilla Costrini was born in Chicago December 4, 1926 to Italian immigrants Romeo Costrini and Lucia Ricci. Her father died at age 29 when Emilie was five. Her mother remarried and Emilie grew up with two step brothers and a step sister. After graduating from Chicago Musical College, she married Joseph M. Robbins, M.D. An invaluable partner to her ophthalmologist husband, Emilie ran Joe's office for years, making every patient feel warmly received and well cared for. Emilie and Joe had three children: Janet, Carol and Paul. Emile was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her warmth, hospitality, and cooking skills were legendary. In addition to her musical gifts, she loved people, laughter and art. She will be deeply missed by her survivors Carol Robbins Halligan and Buddy Halligan, extended family members and her many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved