May 22, 1928 - April 23, 2020 At age 90, Emilio passed away peacefully in his home with his loving wife by his side.He was born in Horton, Kansas where he was the quarterback in high school and graduated from Atchison Engineering College. He was a WWII veteran and a retired civil engineer for the Department of Defense. He had a gentle yet distinguished presence that easily attracted everyone to him, and providing comfort and wisdom was his greatest joy; always ready to listen and offer his advice. He was patient, compassionate, and a true modern knight rescuing anyone in need from a flat tire to a taunting fly at a family picnic. He enjoyed traveling, live music, dancing; all the usual attractions in life, but he always experienced them with the exuberance of a newborn and could transform the most minute side notes into a notable pillar of illustrious character he would then share with others.He lived a life full of adventures but celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans was one of his favorite memories. We can be sure he's sipping his favorite grapefruit juice and vodka cocktail with the Lord now in heaven, shaking his favorite maracas with his smile shining over us.He will be dearly remembered by his daughter, Isabella Tonkavitch, his son, Gabriel Martinez, his 4 grandchildren, his wife, Jaesoon Martinez, and all the lives he has touched.His memorial will be held on May 6, 2020 at McKay's South Bay Mortuary at 12:00 noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McKay’s South Bay Mortuary
3918 Marine Ave
Lawndale, CA 90260
(310) 978-8877
