October 12, 1954 - January 23, 2020 Emily died peacefully at home after a courageous 13-month battle with brain cancer. A native Angeleno, Emily graduated from Birmingham High School and New College in Sarasota, Florida, and earned master's degrees from the Jewish Theological Seminary and the Rhea Hirsch School of Education, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. She was ordained at HUC-JIR, New York, in 1984. Among her professional activities, Emily served as Rabbi Educator at Temple Solel, Paradise Valley, Arizona; Assistant Rabbi at University Synagogue, Brentwood; Rabbi at Adat Chaverim Synagogue, Los Alamitos; Associate Rabbi at Leo Baeck Temple, Bel Air; and for 17 years, Chaplain at the Harvard-Westlake School. A pioneer in recognizing the specialized needs of Jewish women and girls, Emily published and lectured on such wide-ranging topics as bat mitzvah as a unique step in achieving Jewish womanhood, rather than simply a female version of the bar mitzvah process, and sexual violence and victimization. She was the editor of Beginning the Journey: A Women's Commentary on Torah. As a teacher and mentor, Emily nurtured the intellectual growth of her students, congregants and colleagues. Her respect for the intellect was intertwined with her recognition that the deepest human experiences engage not only the mind but also the heart and the spirit. Within every work setting she created meaningful ways to assist others value and develop their human spiritual potential. She is survived by her husband Dennis Perluss, their three children, Netanya, Talia and Gabriel, whom she cherished, and her brother Bob. She was predeceased by her sister Sharon and her parents Dr. Fred Feigenson and Leatrice Feigenson. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Sinai Simi Valley, 6150 Mount Sinai Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to URJ Camp Newman, 711 Grand Ave., Suite 280, San Rafael, CA 94901.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020