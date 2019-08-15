Home

March 18, 1928 - August 10, 2019 Emma Lee (Em) Johnson was the first Black child born in Pampa, TX; the daughter of Elizabeth Favors and Everett M. Porter. She is survived by her brother, Dr. W. Foster Thompson; her niece, Dr. Estina Thompson; her grandniece, Emmaly Thompson; and her stepmother, Ida Porter Kingi. She retired in 1985 as the Personnel Director of the Department of Health Services. It was then that she began her new career as a serious celebrant of life. Em celebrated each day, which was clearly apparent to everyone who met her. She was generous to a fault and was always up for a good party. Her friends and family benefited from her wit, honesty, and adventurous spirit. She was an avid reader and traveler but her first love after her family was Duplicate Bridge. No person, thing, or place could ever contain her and death is no exception.Viewing will be held at Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary at 3801 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA, on August 18th, 11am-5pm and August 19th, 8:30am-5pm. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
