April 23, 1925 - March 15, 2019 Enid Frances Hofmann (Schuth), 93, peacefully went to be with our Lord March 15, 2019 in Corona Del Mar. Enid was born April 23, 1925 in Huntington Beach, CA to Harold and Rachael Schuth. She spent her early years in Huntington Beach where she graduated High School, Class of 1943. Enid was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, volunteer & friend. She loved dancing, traveling with her family, volunteering in the surgical services and Nightingales at Hoag Hospital, Assistance League, and attending Mariner's Church. She is survived by her five children, Frances Ehle, Donna Garrett, Cathy Palmquist, Charles, & Lynn Hofmann; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandson on the way! She was deeply loved and will be missed by all. A celebration of Enid's life will be held on March 22nd at 2:30 pm in the Mariner's Church Chapel, 5001 Newport Coast Dr, Irvine, CA 92603, with reception to follow. In lieu of sending flowers, consider donating to Star Rock Ministries in honor of Enid Hofmann, PO Box 996 San Clemente, 92674. www.StarRockMinistries.org. Online guest book is available at www.pacificviewcalifornia.com. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019