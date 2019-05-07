|
August 1950 - May 4, 2019 Eric died peacefully in Torrance surrounded by his family. Heart and kidney diseases overcame his strong spirit to keep trekking. Survived by his wife Margie Kawasaki C., daughter Emilia Cohen, brothers Andrew (Denise Bellamy) and Matthew (Susan Valdez C.); nephew Jeremy Cohen (Minerva Lopez); sisters-in-law Mary Lou Cohen, Asako (Minoru) Miki; and brother-in-law Michael Kawasaki (Susan). Eric was born in Champaign, IL, and lived his last few years in San Gabriel and San Pedro.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 7, 2019