September 7, 2019 Eric Michael Christie, 46, departed this life early Saturday morning at 1:25 am, September 7, after a very brief illness. A talented actor and athlete, Eric married Kürstin Faraone on November 7, 2009, at a destination wedding in South Carolina. They were residents of West Los Angeles, where Eric pursued a very successful acting career and Kürstin worked as an independent public relations executive. On January 17, 2011, they welcomed into the world their only child and the love of their life, Drayton Robert, his first name borrowed, romantically, from the destination location, and the middle name from his paternal and maternal grandfathers. Eric began his professional acting career in New York City, where he performed in numerous stage works for several years. However, he preferred television and movies, and he appeared in many premier television shows, including Bosch, Desperate Housewives, Law and Order, the George Lopez Show, Numb3res, Boston Legal, The Office, Criminal Minds, The Whoopi Goldberg Show, The Shield, The West Wing, and the independent films Landlocked, Limbo, and The Normal Life. For many years he was the voiceover for Guinness television ads. Eric was born in Elizabeth New Jersey and lived in Jersey City, New Jersey until he was five, when the family moved to Green Brook, New Jersey. Eric was a product of the township school system. He was especially proud to have been an All-Star shortstop on the Green Brook Astros Little League team, five-time consecutive city champions, where he was coached by his father. He moved on to Immaculata High School where he played varsity football and baseball, known as a hard-nosed highly competitive athlete. He then attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1995. Possessing keen critical thinking ability, he majored in philosophy, and he relished debates on everything from politics to sports, especially about his dear Yankees and Giants. Eric caught the bug for performing when he appeared in a community college production, and this led him to add drama as a minor. He spent a semester abroad in Syracuse's London drama program. A travel lover, Eric backpacked through Europe after graduation. He subsequently toured China and Tibet, as well as numerous East European countries.His love of travel was instilled from a very early age by family expeditions with his mother, father, and younger brother and sister that ranged from camping cross-country as well as to Canada, Florida, and Mexico. Pitching tents and starting campfires together in places all over the country fostered his life-long bonds with his family. He was also an accomplished skier, which he mastered as a boy at the family's Pocono mountains vacation home. Eric loved his time spent in the Poconos, and he returned there several times a year with his wife and son when he visited his family in New Jersey. International family travels to Ireland and England further strengthened these bonds. These experiences made family the deeply loving focus of Eric's life, which he brought with him to California when he moved west in 2007, and shortly thereafter he met Kürstin. As soon as Drayton became involved in organized sports, Eric followed the family tradition and became a devoted coach of Drayton's baseball and soccer teams. Eric and Kürstin are members of the St Mark Catholic community in Venice Beach, where Drayton attends school. The outpouring of love for Eric and support for his family from the community has been a great source of solace to the family, soothing our broken hearts. Eric loved his parents Bob and Karen very, very deeply, as well as his younger brother Ian and sister Erin, and was highly protective of them. Their lifelong bonds deepened throughout his life. Nothing meant more to him than mom, dad, Ian, and Erin, and then Kürstin and Drayton. He returned home to New Jersey several times a year for extended periods of time with his family, and in the past years the entire family vacationed at the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, expanding their love for vacationing and travel together. Everyone who spent time with Eric was touched by his kindness, gentleness, humor, and sincerity. He threw himself into everything he did with tremendous energy. He was one a kind, a wonderful son who did any and everything for his family and friends, and our hearts will be broken until we meet again, beyond all pain and tears. Goodbye, our dear, sweet husband, father, son, and brother, until our tears are wiped away when we hug you in heaven. Viewing will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City on Wednesday from 4 to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be offered at 3:30 pm on Thursday, beginning with the rosary, at St Mark Church, Venice. A Celebration of Eric's Life will be held immediately following in the parish center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 11, 2019