February 26, 1946 - December 20, 2019 In the desert, you can remember your name. Eric Wexler died Dec. 19, 2019, at age 73, after several years battling debilitating health issues. By most estimations his death was premature, though Eric would likely declare that it was best to leave the party early, on his own terms, while things were roaring and in full-swing. Born Feb. 26th, 1946 in New York City, Eric's family settled in Southern California when he was three. Raised by parents Samuel and Edith Wexler in Tujunga, Eric's love for the outdoors took root at an early age through daily exploration of the drainages and foothills at the edge of the Angeles National Forest. In April of 1966 Eric married Marilyn Collins. Their son, Brent J. Wexler, was born later that year. Eric's professional career was diverse, earning a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Cal State University Northridge and working in law enforcement with the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles Unified School District in the 1970s. After a brief stint building houses in Bellingham, Washington, Eric relocated to Bakersfield, at which time he delved into the production side of the petroleum industry. In the early nineties Eric landed in Salinas, California where he committed more than 25 vital years to agriculture. In the business arena, packing a sharp eye and a world-class mind, Eric identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the benefit of parties on both sides of the negotiating table. Numbers were his friends and risks were his teachers. The former he crunched and the latter he managed, integrating both into a powerful strategy for success. It is no surprise that the crop of those mentored by Eric has grown vigorously and will continue to bear fruit for generations to come. Eric's insatiable fondness for nature, especially the desert, only deepened while roaming the Southwestern U.S. The red-tailed hawk, Saguaro cactus and sunsets all brought him solace, reflecting an underlying intrigue with the spiritual realm and matters beyond the mundane. Until the very end, he set a blistering pace hiking trails from Monterey County to Yuma, and he dreamed of one day building an earthen home outside of Tucson, but nobody knows how long a body will serve us... Playful and smiling children softened his heart. Dogs and cats were for petting. Vegetables were to be shared and eaten by all. Ask anyone who came into contact with Eric--coworkers, neighbors, childhood friends--and a consistent theme abounds: He was a giver. Eric is survived by his sister Wendy, son Brent ([email protected]), and many others whom he touched throughout the years. He will be especially missed by Analisa, Carmen and Marilyn. If you wish, in remembrance of Eric, please make donations to Jacob's Heart (jacobsheart.org). I'm sorry for the late obituary, Dad. It's been hard to let you go.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020