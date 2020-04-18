Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Eric Yuichi Oshiro

Eric Yuichi Oshiro Obituary
Eric was born on December 21, 1958 and resided in La Mirada, California where he and his wife Lori raised their 2 sons. He enjoyed music, golf, drinking wine, and listening to NPR on the radio. He had a quiet strength and cherished his friendships, but most of all loved spending time with his family.After a long struggle with Covid 19, Eric passed away in the hospital, with his wife and sons at his bedside. Preceded in death by his parents, Larry Masao and Betty Noriko Oshiro; he is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Oshiro; sons Ryan and Steven Oshiro; sisters BrendaLou (Kenneth) Harada and CherylAnn (Alan) Kamikubo; he is also survived by a niece, nephew, and many extended family members and friends.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: 13015 San Jacinto St, La Mirada, Ca 90638 www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2020
