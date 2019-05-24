Resources More Obituaries for Erik North Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Erik Morgan North

Obituary Condolences Flowers October 29, 1964 - May 18, 2019 Erik Morgan North, best friend to his wife Karen, dad and co-conspirator to his kids Mallory and Brian, and implacable and stubbornly loyal friend to many across the land, laughed his last laugh on Saturday. The son of a rock star realtor, Vicky North, and an aviator and submariner extraordinaire, Dave North, Erik grew up wrestling with his brother Tristan and being cowed by his sister Kendra. Erik was a quintessential insider in the halls of power in the nation's capital, with a true reverence for public service that is all too lacking today. Rising to senior positions on Capitol Hill and in the Clinton administration, Erik was deeply respected by political mentors ranging from Rep. Jack Brooks to Sen. Ed Markey – allies and adversaries alike. Erik eventually left the political world of Washington to begin a new journey with the love of his life, Karen, and a new love he was discovering – the joy of life that is woven through the waves and hills of Santa Monica. Erik's new life's purposes took him to a business degree and later law degree (Go Bruins), and ultimately to his most recent challenge, a partnership at the Cox Castle law firm. The beautiful, bright nuclear family that Erik and Karen had created kept him busy with kids sports, collecting film memorabilia, tasting Armagnac and traveling around the world. In recent years, Erik made a search for his long lost biological father. The connection was made, and he discovered that he had two other half siblings, Dani and Josh, whom he welcomed into his life. He will also be greatly missed by his in-laws, Arthur and Hermine Kovacs, who loved him dearly and cherished him. This very special man is now headed for his true Endless Summer – way too early – and we already and forever will miss him terribly. His passing leaves a horrible hole for so many who looked to him for kindness, competency, love, wisdom, comfort in hard times, and laughter on many other occasions. He is irreplaceable, but fragments of who he was will be carried forth through the lives of Brian and Mallory and in the memories and thoughts of scores of those whose lives intersected with his. May his memory always be a blessing. Services will be held Friday, May 24, at 4:00 pm, on the beach in Santa Monica just south of Parking Lot 3, actually. Friends and loved ones can support the North children's college education by donating to their 529 plans; donations can be made online securely at Gift.my529.org/Dunsm3 (Mallory) and Gift.my529.org/8nbs4a (Brian). Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries