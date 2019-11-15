|
|
Erika Esther Glousman ("Mutti"), born in 1930 in Zeitz, Germany, died peacefully in her sleep at age 89 in Los Angeles, California. A Holocaust survivor, Erika, rediscovered life's beauty in Haifa, Israel, where she met the love of her life, Michael Glousman, at the age of 15. After serving in the Israeli army, Michael and Erika immigrated to Los Angeles, California, where they soon married, had three beautiful children, and continued their whirlwind romance together for the next sixty-eight years. Between serving as a docent at the Museum of Tolerance to baking bittersweet chocolate torts and lemon cakes for her family, Erika always triumphed over adversity by finding the beauty and sweetness around her. A shining light has gone out that will never be replaced, but will always be remembered. Erika will be greatly missed by her adoring husband, Michael Glousman, her children, Sharon and Ken Lodin and Ronald and Marci Glousman, her grandchildren, Melissa and Devin Arbiter, Lindsay and Adam Rapaport, Brandon Glousman, Rachel Lodin, Courtney Lodin, and Brooke Lodin, and her great-grandchildren Dylan and Oliver Arbiter and Emma Rapaport. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hadassah Southern California or the Museum of Tolerance.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019