With great sadness we announce the passing of Erika Schwartz. She was born December 30, 1923 in Vienna, Austria and resided in Santa Monica at the time of her death on September 21st. She is predeceased by her husband of over sixty years, Nicholas Schwartz. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Brian Cohen, and son and daughter in-law Peter and Jill Schwartz. Additionally, she is survived by four grandchildren: Evan (Rebecca) Schwartz, Sonia (Aaron) Rubens, Jaclyn, and Adam Schwartz, and two great-grandchildren, Maya and Luca Rubens. A refugee from Nazi occupation of Vienna, she lived in New York City prior to marrying and relocating to Indio, California in 1948 and moving again to Corona, California in 1954, where the young couple established Schwartz Furniture and Appliances – a retail business they successfully owned and operated for over 50 years. They participated in numerous community and civic activities and were one of four founding families of Corona's only Jewish Synagogue. She received citations from the Governor of California and a Member of Congress for her work organizing and speaking at events involving thousands of local high school students to educate them on the holocaust. Private services were held.



