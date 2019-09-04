|
September 30, 1930 - June 29, 2019 Erma Jean Edwards, (88), of Santa Maria, CA, died June 29, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA. Celebration of Life services will be held September 29 from 11 am to 1pm at the home of Myra Einberg, 9139 Olin St., Los Angeles, CA 90034. Memorials may be made to the House Ear Institute (https://hei.org/). Jean was born September 30, 1930, in DeLand, Ill., the daughter of Ward Wellington Edwards and Inez Marie (Leffler) Edwards. She graduated from DeLand Township High School in 1948. Ms. Edwards received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1953. While at school, she participated in numerous sports and received a varsity letter, which was actually awarded in the 1990s. Ms. Edwards moved to California in the 1960s after graduating from the University of Illinois with a Master's in Education. After receiving her teaching credential from the State of California, she spent 31 years at Venice High School (1973-1990) as physical education teacher and coach in the Los Angeles County Unified School District. In 1987 she was honored by the Los Angeles Times as the All Westside High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. In 1989, the California Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance recognized her for dedicated service in recreation. Jean was a world traveler, traveling to five of the 7 continents. She loved RVing with her LOLOW groups and had many adventures in the USA with this group of women. She was an avid Peanuts fan, her favorite character being Snoopy. She also loved women's basketball and enjoyed many LA Spark's games. Our hearts are heavy with loss, but we celebrate the importance of a beautiful life full of devoted family and friends. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://healgrief.org/jean-edwards/ Mailed condolences can be sent to the Beal Family at 919 Stacy Anne Terrace, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9, 2019