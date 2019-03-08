Ermelinda Contreras, 88, of Whittier, CA, passed away January 26, 2019 in her home. She was born on June 25, 1930 to Louis and Josephine Penalver in Los Angeles. She was preceded in death by Ernest Contreras, her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Shapiro, Cynthia Crawford, and her husband Tom, Sylvia Contreras and son, Mario Contreras and his wife Dawn, son Ernie and his wife Mary. Ermelinda was a loving wife and mother and always put family first. As a young girl she would work in the fields and enjoyed time spent with her siblings, Louis, Ofelia, Ismael, Manuel, Angie & Francis. Growing up, she loved trips to the beach and dancing at the Avodon Ballroom on weekends in Los Angeles. As a mother she loved taking her kids on trips and hanging out with family on the weekends. She loved frequenting casinos and could always be found on a penny machine playing her luck. Her 8 Grandchildren, Marissa, Russell, Kenny, Anthony, Sierra, Gina, Ana and Ernie will miss her deeply and her great grandchildren Seth, Mikah, Marissa, Russell Jr, Gage, Kenna, Dean, Alexis, Jace, Amber, Cameron and Logan will always be told stories about their grandma Midge. Services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Sunday 2/10/19 and she will be laid to rest with her husband Ernest on Wednesday 2/13/19 at the Veterans' Cemetery in Riverside.

Her family mourns her passing and will always treasure her memory. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary