Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
18728 Parthenia Street
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 886-8600
Ernest A. Kappas Obituary
April 14, 1930 - August 2, 2019 It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Ernest A. Kappas passed away after a brief illness on August 2nd, 2019. Ernie was the heart and head of our family and the space left by his loss will never be filled. Ernie was a beloved father to Andrew, brother-in-law to George and Sofia, uncle to Tammy, Andrew, Angela and Alexis, godfather, cousin, friend, golfing buddy, and the kindest most gentle man the world has ever been blessed with. He leaves a legacy of love and joy to all who knew him. Trisagion service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 7pm at Bastian & Perrott Mortuary in Northridge. Funeral services will be the following day, August 10th at 11am at St. Nicholas Church, also in Northridge, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Luncheon immediately after at Woodland Hills Country Club.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 7, 2019
