June 20, 1926 - July 8, 2019 Ernest "Neil" Ellis passed away peacefully on 7/8/19 in Stanton, CA, with his wife of 65 years, Nadine, at his side. Born in Phoenix, Neil spent most of his youth in Mesa, Arizona. A 2-sport, first team athlete in high school, Neil remained active and enjoyed playing golf in his later years. A charter member of the "Greatest Generation," Neil honorably served his country during WWII as a Gunner's Mate, achieving the rank of Seaman 1st Class in the US Navy. His service on the SS Anderson (destroyer) was one of his proudest lifetime achievements. During this time, he married his first wife Elizabeth. In 1945, after the war, Neil returned home to Arizona, welcomed a son (Dennis) in 1949 and pursued his education in Mathematics and Engineering. The young family moved to California in 1950, and over the next few years, Neil completed his education at night while working in the engineering field. After his first marriage ended, Neil met the love of his life, Nadine. They married in 1954 and Neil became a stepfather to Michael, who they tragically lost in Vietnam in 1967. They had another son (Larry) in 1957, and together built a life which was destined to last. Neil enjoyed a long, successful career, the highlight of which was his 26 years with Rockwell International, from which he retired in 1985. Neil could then pursue his love of painting. As an accomplished local artist, Neil created many "real life" works of favorite nature scenes and animals. His family and friends continue to enjoy these as part of his legacy. Finally, Neil was also a man of great faith, and was a devout and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Nadine, sons Dennis and Larry (and families), and the rest of his family who will miss him, as will the many friends he made during his long life. Neil will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn – Cypress (4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress, CA 90630). Visitation will be from 5-9pm on Tuesday, July 16th, in the Tranquility Room. Neil's service will follow on Wednesday, July 17th at 11am in the Hope Chapel, followed by military honors at graveside. A reception will follow in the Cypress Room. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor at http://www.diabetes.org/. To leave a message for the family, please sign the guest book at https://tributes.com/NeilEllis Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019