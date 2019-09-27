Home

December 11, 1915 - September 20, 2019 Muñana, Sr. Ernestine, C.S.J, age 103, passed away on September 20, 2019, in Santa Monica, CA. Born December 11, 1915 in Mexico, she moved with her family to Oxnard, CA in 1920. Before entering Community, she attended Woodbury Business College and became a secretary for several years. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1939. For 45 years Sisters Ernestine ministered in the classroom, teaching Spanish and business courses. Sr. Ernestine loved to travel and was always delighted to accompany students on trips to Europe. She is survived by her nephews, Andrew Muñana, Charles Muñana, Carl Muñana, George Muñana, Charlie Carlton and one niece Betty Albert. Services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held Wednesday October 2 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Ernestine Muñana may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com, to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 27, 2019
