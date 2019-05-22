E.D. Carter, Jr., age 84 of Van Nuys, passed away May 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia; his children, Susan (Tony), Eric (Neela), and Nicole (David); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Glenda (Jack). Dale was born on October 28, 1934 in Portales, New Mexico; attended Fremont High School in Los Angeles; served proudly in the US Navy from 1951-1955; graduated from CSU Long Beach; and received a Master's and Ph.D. from USC in Spanish (1966). He then taught Spanish language and literature at CSU Los Angeles, from 1966 until his retirement in 1998. He received a Fulbright fellowship to Argentina (1972) and the CSULA Outstanding Professor Award (1990), and had a second career as a bookseller specializing in mystery novels. Dale loved his family and enjoyed life, whether flying for many years out of Van Nuys Airport, playing Scrabble and casino games, watching USC Trojan football, or spending time with family at the vacation home he built in Lake Tahoe. He was a romantic who expressed his love to his wife in such a way that was an example for his daughters and son who love deeply in their own partnerships. Memorial service Friday, May 31, 9:00-12:00pm (reception to follow) at Catholic CM, 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 91345. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 22 to May 26, 2019