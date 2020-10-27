June 22, 1930 - October 20, 2020 Dr. Erwin Lee Hoffman, 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Belmont Village in Burbank, CA. The son of Ida and Jules Hoffman and brother of Sandra Sarkin, who preceded him in death earlier this year, he was known for his gentle nature, his idiosyncratic wit, and his devotion to his wife of 56 years, Arlene Rochelle Hoffman, nee Marconi. He was an avid jogger, photographer, and biker, a lover of history and travel, and doting father and grandfather. Erwin was born in Syracuse, New York in 1930, graduated Nottingham High School in 1948, Syracuse University in 1952, and then earned his MD from The University of Rochester in 1956. After serving in the Navy as the ship's doctor for the USNS General Rose from 1957 – 1959, he moved to Los Angeles in 1959 to begin his medical career. Erwin practiced pediatric medicine for over 40 years in Inglewood and Westchester, CA while teaching pediatric residents at Cedars-Sinai Hospital and UCLA. After retiring full time in 1992, he continued part-time practice at Port Hueneme Naval Base in Oxnard. Erwin had lived in Malibu from 1964 to 2015 at which point he and Arlene moved into Belmont Village. He is survived by his wife, four sons, Wayne and Bruce Walston and Jordan and Todd Hoffman, five grandchildren Ariel Fox, Corey Walston, Tosca Starr, Chiara Hoffman and Alexander Hoffman, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. A small private virtual service will be held on November 15th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store