Esbay Alfonso Primera, 36 years old of Van Nuys, Ca USA. was unexpectedly taken from us on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Perris Ca,. Born in Lagunillas, Maracaibo, Venezuela on June 28, 1984, he is the son of Esbay Primera and Alicia Josefina Nava. In December, of 1990, he migrated to Los Angeles and settled in the city of Van Nuys, Ca, in the San Fernando Valley. A graduate of Ulysses S. Grant High class of 2002 and Platt College class of 2004 with a Bachelors. He was a man with many gifts and talents, a man filled with a joy for life and adventure, he lived life his way and blessed everyone who crossed his path with the gift of laughter. He was contagious with joy, even now, in the memories we keep, Esbay is truly a gift from God and a light to this world. He is deeply loved by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved mother Alicia Nava, older sister Heyla Primera and the twins, Eduards and Heyliana Primera. We are also blessed with his only daughter, the beautiful, Ana Raquel Primera and his fiancée Isabel Delgado.Forever in our heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store