Born November 23, 1928, Estelle lived a full life that ended peacefully on June 19, 2019. Born to Henry and Sarah Karol in Passaic, New Jersey, the family of seven piled in a car in 1939 and moved to Los Angeles. Shortly after graduating from Fairfax High School, she married her longtime sweetheart Daniel in 1947. Together, they travelled the world, held season tickets for UCLA basketball and football, and had a loving relationship. They are now reunited. They had four children: Kathy, Michael, Robert, and Alan. They also had five grandchildren: Justin, Ryan, Lily, Charles, and Danny. Estelle is also survived by her older brother, Joseph. Estelle was as fearless and tenacious a woman as can be found. She was a proud matriarch who was passionate about the law, politics, sports, coin collecting, real estate, The Beatles, travel, and above all else, family. All family members knew they could count on her for support, unconditional love, and a strong opinion. She was inclusive and curious, and never shied away from exploring her interests, graduating law school in the 1980s and eventually forgoing her season tickets to UCLA basketball to become an usher for the games. She loved to communicate with people, and would strike up a conversation with any kind of person in any kind of place. She was fiercely loyal to the people who entered her life – she maintained long term relationships, ranging from childhood friends to domestic workers, that spanned decades. She may have had a Louis Vuitton purse, but she was happiest searching for produce at Northgate. A private service for immediate family was held today. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019