August 10, 1929 - February 17, 2019 Estelle Lee Smalley was born August 10, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Mildred and Victor Daitch, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 17, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Beverly hills and is survived by her loving husband Alan Smalley of 68 years, 2 children Pam and Sheryl, 2 grandchildren Jennifer and Lexi, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was an amazing woman who survived rheumatic fever during her childhood and lived a very long beautiful and fulfilling life. She was a sharp, accomplished business woman who had style and grace and traveled the world with Alan by her side. Lee was kind-hearted, generous, and a beautiful woman inside and out. She will be missed dearly. Services will be at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, February 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
