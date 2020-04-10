|
November 3, 1941 - March 21, 2020 Esther fought admirably to live fully and beyond limits in the 24 years she endured the progressive problems of Parkinson's disease. She was known to all as caring, wise, loving, insightful, and faithful. Esther is survived by her daughter Heather, godchildren Nancy Jr. and Stacey, sisterfriend Nancy Sr. and siblings Roy, Blaine and Julu. She was preceded in death by mother Izie, father Irvin, and siblings Mary, Francis, Ada, Russell, Reed, Sara, and Claire. Esther was laid to rest on April 2nd at Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica, CA. Her memorial will be held at St. John's Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020