May 1921 - April 5, 2019 Esther Weiss, a longtime resident of Los Angeles, died peacefully on Friday, April 5th, of natural causes surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Greenberg, son Allen Weiss, daughter-in-law Debbie MacInnis, grandsons Daniel Greenberg, Scott Greenberg, and Ryan Jaworski, granddaughters Brittany Greenberg and Katie Jaworski, and great-grandson Ashton Greenberg. She worked for many years at the UCLA School of Engineering. She was 97.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 10, 2019