May 17, 1931 - November 15, 2019 Marlene was born in Wolf Point, Montana, and grew up in Nashua, Mt.She attended Concordia College in Moorhead MN, where she received a bachelors in psychology. She met her husband Harvey at Concordia and they married in 1956. They had 4 children, Debra and Dianne (twins who died shortly after birth), son Richard Wilson in 1959, and daughter Lisa Wilson in 1963. They moved the family from California to Boulder, Colorado in 1969. After college, Marlene worked for a year at a psychiatric hospital, and later worked in business administration for 6 years. She later found her passion in the field of volunteer management, applying business management principles to the field of volunteerism in all sectors, including the church. She was a pioneer in that field for the remainder of her life. She was a founder of the first volunteer center in Boulder. She later wrote 4 books, made countless videos, and travelled the world as a speaker, sharing her passion, knowledge, and compassion to thousands. She received an Honorary doctorate of divinity from Wartburg college, and received countless awards and accolades for her work, throughout her lifetime. She is survived by her son, Richard, daughter, Lisa, and many beloved relatives. Funeral services will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Boulder on Friday November 22, 2019.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 20, 2019